Hyderabad police arrests kidnapping gang inspired by web series

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): A man, who got inspired by a web series and recruited people including women for allegedly kidnapping people for ransom was arrested in Hyderabad along with other gang members, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, D Joel Davis, DCP, West Zone said, "The accused Suresh got inspired with an online Netflix web series in which its main character used to recruit persons to commit several crimes. Similarly, he hatched a plan and recruited a few persons including women to commit kidnap innocent people to earn easy money by threatening their family members."



Acting on a complaint from a woman on February 6 that her younger son was missing and demanded ransom for releasing him, the city police registered a case and took up investigation.

The prime accused, Suresh, targeted people in his friends' circle after inducing them with help of hired women by sending voice messages, text messages via social messaging apps to gain their faith, police said.

As the victims were trapped by luring women, they usually did not complain, police said. (ANI)

