Hyderabad police bust betting racket, arrest 2 bookies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Acting on credible information, a Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, here busted a cricket betting racket and recovered Rs 1.06 lakh.

Two people identified as Shaik Imran and Shaik Imam were arrested while another prime accused, Lucky, a native of Gujarat, is still absconding.

After the arrest, both the accused along with the cash and mobiles recovered from them were handed over to the SHO, Hussainialam Police Station, on Wednesday for further action.

The main accused, Lucky, and Shaik Imran used to manage the betting business by collecting the betting amounts from Shaik Imam and other small level operators.

State police had received a tip-off that the accused were collecting huge betting amounts in connection with the New Zealand vs Pakistan match on Wednesday.

The Commissioner's Task Force apprehended the two accused at Jamiya Nizamiya School, Hussainialam, while Imam was handing over the betting amount to Imran. (ANI)

