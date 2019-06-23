Hyderabad: Police bust cricket betting racket, two held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 23 (ANI): North Zone Task Force police on Saturday busted a cricket betting racket at Narayanaguda and nabbed two persons, police said.

The Task Force also conducted a raid in a flat in Duo Drops Apartment at Narayanaguda.

Police have seized Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, a TV and four cell phones from the possession of the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar (35) and Thakur Yogesh Singh (21).

While Kumar is a cricket betting bookie, Singh is an agent, the police said.

The bookie used to organise betting through Singh and received the betting amount from the punters directly and indirectly over cell phones for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

Kumar hatched the plan to gain easy money through cricket betting to overcome a financial crisis. (ANI)

