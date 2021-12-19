Hyderabad police bust fake educational certificate racket, two held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): Police on Saturday busted a fake certificate racket with the arrest of two persons in the Basheerbagh area of Hyderabad and seized several fake educational certificates and other incriminating material from their possession.

Based on credible information, sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team, raided on consultancy namely "Cubez Overseas Education Services Private Limited" situated at 7th floor, Babukhan Estate, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad and busted fake educational certificates and documents racket who provides fake educational certificates of Intermediate, Degree, B.Tech and other fake documents to candidates.

The accused are Syed Naveed alias Faisal, owner of the consultancy, and Syed Owais Ali, DTP Operator.

"220 Fake Educational Certificates, Telangana University B. com Degree and 63 connected certificates. 130 Andhra University B.Tech and connected Certificates. 27 Intermediate Certificates of Maharashtra Board. Apart from certificate six computers, two HP Printer cum Scanner, four laptops, one entry register, three empty certificate papers bundles were recovered from their possession," said police.

"The accused Syed Naveed is running a consultancy business styled as "Cubez Overseas Education Services Private Limited" and doing all types of online works, DTP work, Visa Processing, Certification works etc. As his business running in losses, he hatched a plan to prepare fake certificates and documents such as salary slips, medical fitness certificates, offer letters, reliving letters and collecting an amount of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 from each candidate," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.



The police further said that Owais Ali was working as an agent for Syed Naveed.

Both of them were sending candidates to various universities in US and UK and received their share of commission from the universities.

He also prepares fake educational certificates for the private jobs who are working in Gulf countries in private sectors for their internal promotions. In this manner, he is illegally preparing the fake certificates and earning easy money.

"The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to the SHO, Saifabad Police Station for taking necessary action," Kumar added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

