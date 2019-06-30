Hyderabad: Police busts cricket betting racket, 4 arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Using a tip-off, Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a cricket-betting racket and arrested four accused with net cash of Rs. 2,35,000, and four cell phones, officials said.

While the main accused, Vishal Lodya, who is the bookie of the racket is absconding, four accused, identified as Jatin Lodaya, S. Anand, Kishan Sharma, and Parvender Singh were arrested near Mitti-ka-Sher in Charminar.

Hyderabad Police said that during Sri Lanka Vs South Africa match of the ongoing cricket world cup, the cricket betting racket was active.

The police received a tip-off from a credible source on June 28 about the betting racket and its involvement in the ongoing cricket world cup matches which led to the arrests of the accused.

The accused along with seized property have been handed over to Station Head Officer (SHO) of Charminar Police Station, who will take further action in the matter. (ANI)

