Four accused and their possessions at the time of arrest (photo/ANI)
Four accused and their possessions at the time of arrest (photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Police busts cricket betting racket, 4 arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Using a tip-off, Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a cricket-betting racket and arrested four accused with net cash of Rs. 2,35,000, and four cell phones, officials said.
While the main accused, Vishal Lodya, who is the bookie of the racket is absconding, four accused, identified as Jatin Lodaya, S. Anand, Kishan Sharma, and Parvender Singh were arrested near Mitti-ka-Sher in Charminar.
Hyderabad Police said that during Sri Lanka Vs South Africa match of the ongoing cricket world cup, the cricket betting racket was active.
The police received a tip-off from a credible source on June 28 about the betting racket and its involvement in the ongoing cricket world cup matches which led to the arrests of the accused.
The accused along with seized property have been handed over to Station Head Officer (SHO) of Charminar Police Station, who will take further action in the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:46 IST

J-K: Locals welcome first batch of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid tight security, district administration here along with locals welcomed the first batch of enthusiasm pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra at Tikri on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:28 IST

Lucknow: 14-yr-old boy allegedly tortured in police custody; 3...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A fourteen-year-old boy apprehended on suspicion of theft was allegedly tortured in police custody, said police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:20 IST

Railways change timings of 24 trains in Western Zone starting July 1

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The timings of 24 trains have been reshuffled in the new Western Zone Time Table, which will come into effect from July 1 (Monday) onwards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:11 IST

Mumbai: Cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh seized, two held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Mumbai police have seized 69 kilograms of cannabis and arrested two people in connection with its trade from Vijay Nagar in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:35 IST

Hyderabad: Juvenile found guilty of sexual assaulting 5-year-old girl

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): A juvenile boy has been convicted in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl by the Juvenile Justice Board at LB Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:29 IST

Nusrat Jahan's marriage not valid under Islam, Jainism, says cleric

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam, Fatehpuri Masjid on Sunday said TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with a Jain businessman is not valid as per Islamic norms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:24 IST

AP: Unable to repay loan, man immolates self in Vijayawada; dies

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A businessman committed self-immolation allegedly over failing to repay the loan to a private money lender. The elderly man identified as Lakshman Rao later succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a private medical hospital here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:13 IST

Tamil Nadu: Girl who sustained injuries in attack on newly wed...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): The girl who had sustained injuries in a brutal attack on June 25 in Mettupalayam, died in hospital on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:06 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya released from jail, says 'not embarrassed' of...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A day after Bhopal court granted bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya in an assault case, the BJP MLA was released from Indore District jail on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:57 IST

Bulandshahr violence: Court issues direction to impose sedition...

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The CJM court on Saturday issued a direction to impose sedition charges on 44 people accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr on December 3 last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:55 IST

UP: Minor girl gangraped in Sitapur, probe underway

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men on June 26 in Rudin village of Sitapur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:39 IST

Coimbatore: Man mission to Mars in another 20-25 yrs, says...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan- 2 is likely to be launched in the first week of September 2019. Indian scientists are also working towards their key expedition, man mission to Mars, which is likely to be launched in next 20-25 ye

Read More
iocl