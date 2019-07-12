Hyderabad police busts cricket betting racket, nabs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad busted a cricket betting racket and apprehended two persons - Natwardarak, the cricket betting bookie, and Gurnale Shidramesh, cricket betting collection agent - during a raid conducted at a house in Maharajgunj.

According to the police, Natwardarak organised cricket betting under main bookie Sarju Pate, who is providing betting live line and accepting cricket betting amount from punters directly and indirectly for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Shidramesh, police said, used to collect the betting amount from punters clandestinely and remit to the bookie.

Police seized Rs 45,000 cash, a TV, four cell phones and a betting amount collection list. (ANI)

