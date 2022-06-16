Hyderabad: Police busts gang robbing copper wire bundles

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested a gang involved in the theft of copper wire bundles from the Command and Control Center.

"The accused persons were engaged by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company. Pvt. Ltd and allotted them to work in Command and Control center building. Total theft of 38 copper wire bundles was done by the accused," said police.

The suspicions rose when a complaint of 38 copper bundles was received by police.



"Banjarahills police received a complaint from Pingili Narender, admin incharge in Shapoorji Pallonji and Company, Pvt. Ltd Banjara Hills, stating that the in-charge noticed 38 No's of copper bundles missing from the stocks and they have search in all possible places but could not find it," read a statement.

The total copper bundles missing were worth Rs 38 lakhs.

The accused persons consist of a four-member gang.

"A1 Sonu Khan has been working as an Ambulance driver and he used to park his vehicle at Basement - 1 of Command Control, A2 Shanker is working as a store helper at Command Control and A3 Sourab Biswas and A4 Bikash Ranjan Behera are working as security guards," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Banjarahills, M. Sudarshan (ACP )

Further investigations are underway. (ANI).

