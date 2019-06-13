HYderabad Police arrests six persons and seizes betting amount Photo/ANI
HYderabad Police arrests six persons and seizes betting amount Photo/ANI

Hyderabad Police busts international cricket betting racket, arrests 6

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Jun 13 (ANI): An organised cricket betting racket operating from abroad was busted with the arrest of six persons and recovery of Rs 8 lakhs betting amount, the police said.
"Betting amount of worth Rs 8 lakh, six mobile phones and one Hyundai Verna car was also recovered from their possession," the police said on Wednesday.
Barkat, the kingpin of this racket who is a resident of Sindhi Colony was a school dropout, he got attracted towards a posh lifestyle, but his financial position became a hurdle to him. Following this, he resorted to Cricket betting with an intention to earn easily and make quick money.
In order to avoid arrest and other legal procedure, Barkat went abroad (suspected to be in the USA presently) before the start of IPL season of 2019 and carrying out cricket betting through his friends in Hyderabad namely Danish, Sohail, Sahil, Zaynil and Nazim.
Danish, Sohail and Sahil were carrying out cricket betting from Goa on behalf of Barkat. Mohit Jain, Nikhar, Rahul and Vaibhav were the agents operating in Secunderabad.
Zaynil and Nazim acted as collection agents. After the match concluded, Danish, Sohail and Sahil did the calculations and directed the two to collect amounts as specified by them from agents Mohit Jain, Nikhar, Rahul and Vaibhav. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:05 IST

Tollywood star Sonakshi duped by online fraudster

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Jun 13 (ANI): A Tollywood actress was allegedly duped by an online fraudster to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:45 IST

Priyanka Gandhi reprimands Cong' workers for not giving their...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reprimanded Congress workers for not putting their best to make sure the party won the Lok Sabha polls resulting into a humiliating defeat in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:42 IST

Delhi govt revises auto fares, to charge Rs 9.5 per kilometre

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Commuters will have to shun more bucks for auto rides in the national capital as the Delhi government notified revised auto-rickshaw fares with an 18.75 per cent hike on existing rates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:41 IST

All types of tactics were used to win LS elections: Sonia...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): In her first public address after Congress' drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a veiled attack on the BJP on Wednesday said that all type of tactics were adopted to win the recently concluded general elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:42 IST

Teenager, male friend attacked with chemical in Vikaspuri, 1 detained

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): A teenager and her male friend were allegedly attacked with chemical by an unidentified person while they were on a motorcycle in the Vikaspuri area of the national capital, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:16 IST

Odisha govt releases additional amount of Rs 123.90 cr for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 13 : The State Government has released an amount of Rs 123.90 crore to the collectors of Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts which were severely affected by Cyclone Fani, for payment of different assistance. These include assistance for house building, clothing, utens

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:15 IST

Hyderabad: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 17 lakh, one arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 13 : Customs officials have seized 538 grams of gold worth Rs 17 lakhs approximately from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 01:16 IST

Delhi: Crime Branch seizes 500 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore, 3 arrested

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday seized 500 kgs of cannabis worth approx Rs 1 crore and arrested three suspected drug dealers in connection with the seizure.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:54 IST

Women devotees conclude Mahi Sagar Ganga Parikrama padyatra

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 11,000 women from Rajasthan on Wednesday concluded a five -day long Mahi Sagar Ganga Parikrama padayatra, by offering prayers for good rainfall and prosperity in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:50 IST

AIADMK to continue with dual leadership

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12 (ANI): All India Anna Dramuk Kazhagam (AIADMK) will continue to have two power centres with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami being co-coordinator and his deputy O Panneerselvam holding the post of the party convenor and coordinator.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:33 IST

World Day against Child Labour: Children hold 'Baal Parliament' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 12 (ANI): A 'Baal Panchayat' (Children's Parliament) was organised in the capital by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation here on Wednesday on the occasion of World Day against Child Labour.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:30 IST

NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind, recovers 14...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], Jun 12 (ANI): National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-K

Read More
iocl