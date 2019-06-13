Hyderabad Police busts international cricket betting racket, arrests 6

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], Jun 13 (ANI): An organised cricket betting racket operating from abroad was busted with the arrest of six persons and recovery of Rs 8 lakhs betting amount, the police said.

"Betting amount of worth Rs 8 lakh, six mobile phones and one Hyundai Verna car was also recovered from their possession," the police said on Wednesday.

Barkat, the kingpin of this racket who is a resident of Sindhi Colony was a school dropout, he got attracted towards a posh lifestyle, but his financial position became a hurdle to him. Following this, he resorted to Cricket betting with an intention to earn easily and make quick money.

In order to avoid arrest and other legal procedure, Barkat went abroad (suspected to be in the USA presently) before the start of IPL season of 2019 and carrying out cricket betting through his friends in Hyderabad namely Danish, Sohail, Sahil, Zaynil and Nazim.

Danish, Sohail and Sahil were carrying out cricket betting from Goa on behalf of Barkat. Mohit Jain, Nikhar, Rahul and Vaibhav were the agents operating in Secunderabad.

Zaynil and Nazim acted as collection agents. After the match concluded, Danish, Sohail and Sahil did the calculations and directed the two to collect amounts as specified by them from agents Mohit Jain, Nikhar, Rahul and Vaibhav. (ANI)

