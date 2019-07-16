Hyderabad Police conducts cordon and search ops to nab illegal immigrants

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday launched cordon and search operations to crackdown on illegal immigrants residing in the city.

The officials are concentrating on areas where illegal immigrants are settled in large numbers, police said, adding that the operations were started at 4 am in which close to 300 personnel are participating.

K Goverdhan Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch Hyderabad city said, "We started the operations around 4 am in the morning. It is a joint operation which is being conducted with Special Branch and Task Force, Law and Order Police and Foreign Regional Registration Office officials (FRRO). Altogether 300 officials are taking part in the operations."

"We are right now concentrating on areas of Banjara Hills, Asif Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tappachabutra, Golconda area, and university area of Amberpet," Reddy said.

According to police, officials would check the VISA, passport, relevant documents of the foreigners staying in the city. In case, anything is found suspicious, including expired passports, the concerned person will be taken into custody and relevant action would be initiated. (ANI)

