Hyderabad : Police constable G. Shiva Kumar awarded Prime Minister Police Medal 2018

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Police constable G. Shiva Kumar has been awarded Prime Minister Police Medal 2018 for saving the life of a drowning person without caring for his own life.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar congratulated Kumar who is posted at Shadnagar police station for being felicitated with the prestigious award.

On October 9, 2017, Kumar received a message that a 32-year-old person accidentally fell into Nagulapally lake along with his bike due to heavy incessant rain. Kumar immediately rushed to the spot and without caring for his life jumped into the lake and rescued the drowning man.

"Every police official should strive to win the confidence of people by going beyond duty call to save the lives of people. Kumar took the extreme step to save the life of the victim without caring for his own life," said VC Sajjanar. (ANI)

