Hyderabad Police cracks burglary case, 6 arrested from Bihar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Six people have been arrested from Bihar on Wednesday in connection with a burglary case registered here in December last year. Police have recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore and a bike from their possession.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the complaint regarding the burglary was filed on December 8 last year.

"On December 9, 2019, received a complaint stating that on December 8, 2019, stating that the complainant and his family members went to attend the marriage of his cousin brother's daughter at GMR Arena Shamshabad while his nephew along with cook Ramashish Mukhiya stayed at home. Later, the nephew also left the house for attending the marriage," Kumar said.

"Later, when they reached their house they found that jewellery and cash was missing. They searched for their cook, but he was also missing from his room along with his belongings. The complainant suspected his cook was behind the burglary and filed the complaint," he said.

Kumar said that the gang is lead by Bhagwat Mukhiya of Bihar, who gets employed through an agency in the residences of very high profile uptown residents as a cook or domestic help.

"Later, he recruits his accomplices in and around the house and loots expensive jewellery and other items," he said. (ANI)

