Hyderabad Police creates green channel for organ transportation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of a live organ (heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning at 10.02 am, Hyderabad Traffic Police created a green channel for heart transportation from KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.



"The distance between KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli to KIMS Hospital Secunderabad is 18 KMs which was covered in 18 minutes. The medical team carrying the heart left at 10.02 am from KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 10.20 am," said police.

The management of KIMS Hospitals applauded the efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police in the transportation of organs as it would help save a precious life.

This year in 2022, Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 34 times, the police added. (ANI)

