Hyderabad police foils murder bid, 3 held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday thwarted a murder bid and arrested three persons.

The arrested persons allegedly hatched a conspiracy to execute the killing, police said.

CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said, "Acting on credible information, on Monday, a team from the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone, in a joint operation with Gopalapuram Police, arrested three accused persons who planned to murder a person identified as Vijaypal Reddy."

Police said they recovered a countrymade pistol, Rs 1 lakh in cash, 6 cell phones and sickles from the possession of the accused persons, identified as Dasari Bhoomiah, Mamidi Chandraiah, and Shanker.

Police informed further that Bhoomaiah earlier worked in the police department and was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2018 for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets.



Bhoomaiah suspected that Vijaypal Reddy, a realtor, had tipped off the police, resulting in his arrest.

"Enraged, Bhoomaiah along with his friend Mamidi Chandraiah hatched a plot to kill Vijaypal Reddy," the Commissioner of Police said, adding that the duo contacted Shanker to execute their plan.

Police added that the accused persons were arrested before they could commit the crime.

A case was registered in the matter, police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

