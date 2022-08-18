Hyderabad police nabs inter-state drug peddler, seizes narcotic drugs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police nabbed an inter-state drug peddler and seized narcotic drugs on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Priteesh Narayan.

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Osmania University Police apprehended one interstate drug peddler. The peddler was found with Ecstasy Pills, LSD Blots and MDMA at Kakatiya Nagar, Habsiguda under Osmania University PS limits, Hyderabad, Police said.



Chakravarthy Gummi, H-NEW, DCP said, "The prime accused Priteesh Narayan Borkar is a resident of Goa. To earn money, he developed contacts with Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Goa and together they started procuring the drugs in a bulk quantity for a lesser price and the same were sold to the needy persons for a higher price."

The DCP said that for the past 8 years these persons are selling drugs in Anjuna Beach, Telangana and AP. The accused Priteesh Narayan Borkar was also caught red-handed by the Panjim Narcotics Department for which a case in Cr. No.26/2014 under NDPS Act was registered against him.

On credible information on August 16, when the drug peddler Priteesh Narayan Borkar was trying to sell the drugs at Habsiguda to drug consumers, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Osmania University PS apprehended the drug peddler at Habsiguda, Osmania University PS limits and seized 20 Ecstasy Pills, 5 LSD Blots, 4 grams of MDMA, 1 Mobile Phone and net cash of Rs 4000 from his possession, he added.

After enquiry, he revealed that about 600 consumers are purchasing drugs from him for their consumption, out of which 166 consumers were identified and still some more consumers are yet to be identified.

He further appealed to the public, "In recent times we have seen several youths getting addicted to Drugs, committing a crime and involved in other anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from Hyderabad City Police to the youth not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass information to Police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for drug-free city. (ANI)

