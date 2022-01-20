Hyderabad police nabs inter-state robbery gang, arrests 3 persons

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Hyderabad City police nabbed an inter-state robbery gang and held three persons on Thursday.



According to the statement released by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, around 12 pm on January 10 two unidentified persons came on a bike and entered the house of Sulecha Jain and attempted to kidnap her. When inmates and neighbours gathered, they fled the area. Later, a phone call over the internet was then initiated by the accused in which they threatened to kill the family and demanded Rs 1 crore in return for their life.

The police statement further read, Javarilal (main accused) and his nephew Vikram (second accused) immigrated to Hyderabad from Rajasthan and were engaged in the hardware business at Bachupally. Mahendra Pratap Singh (third accused) is a relative of Javarilal and a debt collector. Javarilal attempted to overcome financial debts by abducting a well-established businessman named Manoj Salecha Jain, who runs a bulk drug business. Javarilal purchased a firearm from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 30,000 and had also stolen a Honda Activa. He had also conducted a recce at the house of the complainant. The case was detected by the North Zone Task Force Team of Hyderabad. (ANI)

