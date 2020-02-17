Hyderabad Police plant 10,000 saplings on KCR's birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Monday planted 10,000 saplings to mark the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Apart from that, 500 trees were planted at the police headquarters in Hyderabad in the presence of state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy. (ANI)

