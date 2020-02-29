Hyderabad Police, private companies organise job connect programme, offer 2700 jobs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Hyderabad Police, in collaboration with several private companies, on Saturday organised a 'Job Connect' programme here in which 2700 jobs were offered to unemployed youth of the state.

"The Hyderabad City police has been organising 'Job Connect', which is linking opportunities with eligible people. This is being organised as part of our community policing," M Ramesh, DCP East Zone, Hyderabad told to ANI.

"Today in the limits of Kachiguda police station, we organised a 'Job Connect' programme in which 2700 jobs were offered to unemployed youth," he added. (ANI)

