Hyderabad: Police remove people taking part in 'chakka jam'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI): Hyderabad Police and other security forces on Saturday removed protesters agitating on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad as part of the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmers today.



The police and security forces were seen dispersing a crowd of protestors. The protests caused a huge traffic jam in the area.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' on February 6 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

