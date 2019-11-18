Hyderabad: Police rescue 7-yr-old boy, nabs kidnappers within hours of complaint

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A team of Hyderabad Police on Monday rescued a seven-year-old boy and nabbed his kidnapper from the city within hours of receiving a complaint in the matter.

According to the police, a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from PSR colony on Sunday.

"The father of the boy received a phone call from the kidnapper who demanded ransom amount of Rs 3 lakhs and threatened of dire consequences and said that if they informed to police he would kill the boy," Commissioner of Police (Rachakonda) Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Police said that a special team was formed to probe the matter and the boy's father was kept in constant touch with the kidnapper for negotiations.

"The father agreed to pay Rs 25,000 form now and give a cheque for the remaining Rs 2.75 lakhs. The caller was tracked with information and intelligence collection and identified and the team immediately apprehended the caller at Almasguda, took him to custody," police said.

The kidnapper confessed to the offence and led the police to where the kidnapped boy was kept.

Police said that the kidnapper is a juvenile studying in 10th class, is "habituated to bad vices and has also come to adverse notice". (ANI)