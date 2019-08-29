Hyderabad: Police seized 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate, owner arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A person was arrested and 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate loaded in a truck was seized by police deployed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Acting on specific information, the RGI airport police on Thursday intercepted a truck in Hyderabad and seized a huge consignment of Ammonium Nitrate.

The truck was being transported to Anantapur.

The police said that the seized Ammonium Nitrate was supposed to be used for explosions.

The person who was arrested was identified as the owner of a Hyderabad-based company, which manufactured the seized huge consignment of Ammonium Nitrate. A case under the Explosive Act has been registered against him.

"We are also verifying about the chemical company in the Anantapur," the police added.

The accused has been sent to judicial remand and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

