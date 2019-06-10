Hyderabad police seizes 33 kg of silver bars, nabbed 3

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested three persons and seized 33 kg of silver in the form of bars from their possession.

"The vehicle was on it's way to Nellore. And late night, the three suspects travelling in the vehicle had stationed it in Bowenpally area" said Ram Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Begumpet.

Patrolling officers of the area saw the vehicle moving in suspicious circumstances. When the officers apprehended the trio and asked them to show documents, they failed to do so and when the vehicle was checked they recovered silver bars, said Reddy.

The police seized the vehicle and the three suspects were taken into custody. "The vehicle and the suspects will be handed over to GST officials for further investigation," Reddy said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

