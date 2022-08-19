Hyderabad police take BJP MLA Raja Singh, 4 others into preventive custody

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh, was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad city police on Friday over concerns that he could damage a studio set where comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to perform, officials said.

"Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad city police on Friday when he warned City police and was on his way to burn down the set at Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is going to perform on Saturday," said R Sathish Kumar, Goshamahal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Earlier, the BJP MLA had requested the state government to not grant permission to Faruqui's stand-up comedy show.



"We have taken Raja Singh and other four members into preventive custody, who were on the way to Shilpakala Vedika, where standup comedian Munawar Faruqui is going to perform," ACP Kumar said.

In June, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Singh for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a particular community through defamatory remarks.

The case was registered at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Hyderabad resident Mohammed Ali. The complainant is a businessman by profession. (ANI)

