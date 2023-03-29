Hyderabad Police takes action against 'troll' channels, files 20 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): In a crackdown against "troll" channels, Hyderabad Police on Wednesday said it issued notices to eight people and filed 20 cases for allegedly circulating morphed videos of various public representatives.

The police also warned all the uploaders of "Trolling Channels" of penal action while asking them not to indulge in any type of such trolls, which are "outrageous, abusive and indecent to the modesty of the women".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crimes, Sneha Mehra said, "It is observed that some youth are posting objectionable, defamatory and insulting content with morphed videos against some public representatives with an intention to increase their subscribers thereby to earn money. Such acts of them attract various penal sections under IPC and Information Technology Act."



"In the chase of increasing their subscribers and likes they are sometimes posting content which even harms the modesty of women. We have registered about 20 cases recently against the owners/uploaders of various trolling channels, which are spreading objectionable, defamatory and insulting morphed videos against various Public Representatives. We have traced Eight persons and took necessary legal action against them," added the DCP.

She said most of the offenders are of 20-30 years of age and are either studying or dropped out. Hyderabad Police said such craze of trolling in long term can promote indecency and encourage lawlessness among youth.

According to police, notices were issued to Attada Srinivasa Rao (Vizayanagaram), Sirasani Manikanta (Cuddapah), Baddanj Sravan (Nizamabad), Motam Srinu (Warangal), Peraka Nagavenkata Jyothi Kiran (Krishna), Vadluri Naveen (Jagityal), Bolli Chandrashekar (Karimnagar) and Billa Srikanth (Cuddapah). (ANI)

