Hyderabad: Policeman carries elderly woman to her home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI): A policeman carried an elderly woman, who was physically ill, to her residence in Begumpet after she had lost her way.

According to Begumpet police, "Today morning we received a dial 100 call informing us that a woman aged above 65 years was found abounded and she was sitting in a lane in Begumpet area."

"Immediately Begumpet cops reached the spot and asked the woman about her address. The woman was physically ill and could not locate her residence in the area. Moreover, she could not also walk by herself," said police.

After inquiring from people in the area, her residence was located and she was dropped there. The woman thanked the policeman for the good gesture, informed the police. (ANI)