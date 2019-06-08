Hyderabad: Private courier service manager found dead under suspicious conditions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A private courier service manager was found dead under suspicious conditions at his residence here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Martin Arogya Das (65).

"Martin was staying alone in his home in Tirumalgerry since last week. He was planning to demolish his current house and construct a new one," said Ravi Kumar, Police Inspector Tirumalgerry.

Martin had food with his friends on Friday, after which he started feeling uneasy. His friends dropped him home.

When he did not turn up in office on Saturday, one of his colleagues, Chiranjeevi, went looking for him in his house and found him dead, the police officer said.

"There are injury marks on the chest. We can come to a conclusion only after we receive the post-mortem reports," added Kumar.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A case has been filed by the police. (ANI)

