Hyderabad: Rapid Action Force team constituted by Nehru Zoological Park to monitor birds

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): The authorities of Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday have constituted a Rapid Action Force Team to take major precautionary measures in view of the outbreak of Avian influenza (Bird Flu) in other parts of the country.

The curator of the zoo has constituted a 'Rapid Action Force' team, consisting of veterinary doctors who will monitor the birds on daily basis. This will help the state identify if avian influenza (Bird Flu) has affected the birds.

Curator, Nehru Zoological Park stated, "A Rapid Action Force Team is constituted to monitor the birds on a daily basis under the supervision of Dy. Director (Vet), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad in view of the outbreak of Avian influenza (Bird Flu) in other parts of the country."



The Curator said that the preventive measures and arrangements have been carried out in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for prevention of Avian Influenza, preventive measures such as Disinfection of all aviary areas. Regular monitoring of birds by veterinarians, biologists and animal keepers, Bio - Security measures have been taken like Air / Water / Restriction of visitor movement in the aviary area.

Provided anti-biotic powder and B-Complex syrup in feed/fish for 7 days for birds, Monitoring of migratory birds visiting Wetlands inside Zoo. Foot baths with phenyl solution were kept at the main entrance, service gate and all enclosures entrance doors. The sprinkling of Lime and Bleaching powder (3:1) all over the zoo premises.

"Arranged reflecting ribbons in and around the aviary area to avoid perching of free-ranging birds near aviaries, Whitewash has been done to all night houses. Raw chicken has been stopped for all the Carnivores and is replaced by minced meat. Viracid antiviral liquid has been sprayed at the bird's enclosures," the curator added.

Dr.M.A.Hakeem is the Deputy Director (Veterinary), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. (ANI)

