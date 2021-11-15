Hyderabad: RealPage donates 30,107 pairs of shoes to school children, sets new Guinness World Record

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the children's day, RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry created a new Guinness World Record of donating 30,107 pairs of shoes to school children.

The event was organized in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

RealPage announced the launch of its new social impact initiative, 'Real Soles from Real Souls'.

The initiative set a Guinness World Record title by making a continuous line of 60,000 shoes and contributing the 30,107 pairs of shoes to Telangana government primary schools.

A total of seven government schools took part in the event at Gachibowli Stadium and the shoes were distributed to the children of 100 government schools across Hyderabad.

Dana Jones CEO, RealPage said, "Novel initiatives such as 'RealSoles from RealSouls' reflect our core philosophy as responsible corporate citizens."



"It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this noble cause and I appreciate our RealPage India team for this phenomenal feat," Jones said.

Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao said, "It gives me great satisfaction to see our corporates stepping up for the social cause and making a real impact."

"I appreciate the RealPage India management and employees for donating 30,000 pairs of shoes to school-goers across various Telangana government schools and breaking the Guinness Record title as part of the effort," Rao said.

Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator at Guinness said, the attempt for the longest line of shoes was last done in 2011 in The United States of America, which was 24,962.

"Nobody has attempted to break this record for the longest time. RealPage broke the record today with 30,107 pairs lined up in 6.188 km," Dangarikar said.

"I flew down all the way to witness this and I have seen the entire line and the way it was arranged and all I can say is RealPage is Officially Amazing," he added.

The launch was graced by Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana. (ANI)

