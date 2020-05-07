Hyderabad reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's total count mounts to 1,107

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 11 more people in Telangana confirmed positive of coronavirus on Wednesday, said State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

"With 11 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state stands at 1,107, including 648 discharged/cured, 430 active cases and 29 deaths," the official statement read.

It further read that all of the 11 cases have been reported from Hyderabad.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths. (ANI)

