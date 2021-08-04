Hyderabad: Sadhana Samithi demands to make Parakala separate district, protests in front of CM Camp Office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Sadhana Samithi leaders from Parakala of Telangana's Warangal district staged a protest in front of the Pragati Bhawan (Chief Minister Camp Office) on Tuesday and demanded to make Parakala a separate district.



They even tried to lay siege to the camp office in Hyderabad.

The protesters have been protesting for their demand at Parakala for the last 21 days and decided to stage the protest in front of the CM Camp Office in Hyderabad after the local leaders turned a blind eye towards their protest.

The protesters were detained by the Hyderabad Police, and have been shifted to Goshamahal Police Station. (ANI)

