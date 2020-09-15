Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest against private schools for violating GO-46

Hyderabad (Telangana), Sep 15 (ANI): Hyderabad School Parents Association on Monday held a unique protest here against violation of GO (Government order)-46 by private schools during COVID-19, where they set up two boxes, one to collect complaint and other to collect the flower, which will be later sent to Telangana's Director of School Education.

Talking to ANI, Venkat, Vice President of Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) said that the association has been asking for an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far, and therefore we decided to lodge a protest by sending the two boxes of complaints and flowers to her.

"We have been receiving complaints from parents across Telangana Schools. There is a common problem everywhere, of schools not following GO-46. We have been asking for an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far. Therefore we are sending her complaints along with flowers," he said.



Seema Agarwal, a representative of HSPA explained,"We are doing this unique protest because schools are not following the GO-46. Private schools are demanding full fees. GO-46 that was issued by the Chief Minister has two points. One the fee can't be increased during COVID-19 pandemic, and second that only nominal tuition fee can be demanded."

She added that private schools are manipulating the fee structure and have notr reduced the fees.

"The earnings of parents have been affected due to COVID-19. Our demand is either the schools take only 50 per cent of the total fee, or take nominal fee mentioned on the CBSE website," Agarwal said.

Shehtaj Khan, a parent who participated in the protest said that they asked the administration for the permission to hold a protest, but because due to COVID-19 pandemic large gatherings are not allowed, their request was denied.

"Our problem is that the government and administration is not implementing the GO-46. Parents of around 200 schools in the state are with us. If parents are not giving the fees, their children are removed from online classes, depriving them of their right to education," Khan said. (ANI)

