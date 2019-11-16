Hyderabad: Section 144 CrPC imposed in wake of Bus Roko call by TSRTC employees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): In the wake of "Bus Roko" call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Section 144 CrPC that prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area, has been imposed in all TSRTC depots across Hyderabad for November 16.

"Hyderabad police has issued prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC, around 500 meters of each of the bus depot and at bus Bhawan. No gathering of more than 4 people will be permitted at these places. Many business activities and academic activities will be disturbed if such Bus Roko programmes are allowed. Any person violating this prohibitory order will be arrested," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

Striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have decided to temporarily drop their main demand for the Corporation's merger with the government.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the striking employees took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no sign to soften its stand on the 41st day of the protest on Thursday.

The employees have now asked the government to fulfil their other demands.

The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay. At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)