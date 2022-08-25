Hyderabad: Security stepped up at Charminar amid protests against T Raja Singh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turbulence in Telangana following protests against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the security near the Charminar was strengthened on Thursday.

This came in the wake of a massive protest here on August 23.

Earlier, a large crowd of protesters gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over the alleged remarks of the suspended BJP leader.

The police took the situation under control after a lathi charge.

The sequence of events started with T Raja Singh releasing a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore demanding action against him.



He was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.

An FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The party said that his remarks were against the party's line and suspended T Raja Singh.

The suspension letter issued to him read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak stated, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Earlier the party had suspended its national spokesperson- Nupur Sharma for commenting against the prophet and expelled Delhi leader Naveen Jindal for similar remarks. (ANI)

