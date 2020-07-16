Hyderabad Senior IPS officer injured in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A senior IPS officer suffered injuries in a road accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a senior IPS officer V V Srinivas has received injuries after his car met with an accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

His car turned turtle on the outer ring road outskirts of Hyderabad, the police added. (ANI)

