Hyderabad: Several Congress leaders detained for protest over Adani issue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Police detained several Congress leaders who organised a protest rally over the Adani issue here in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Many prominent Congress leaders including Nadeem Javed, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, Mallu Ravi, Rohin Reddy, MLA Seethakka and others who participated in the protest were detained by the police.

The 'Chalo Rajbhavan' rally of the Congress party which started from Gandhi Bhavan was stopped by the police at Khairatabad junction before marching to Rajbhavan, Hyderabad.



The police had put up more than three levels of security barricades on the Rajbhavan road ahead of the protest rally, they said.

Speaking to ANI, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka said, "The wealth of the country should remain with the people, not just with a few individuals, particularly industrialist Gautam Adani. Unfortunately, the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government has a connection with (the Adani issue)"

The Congress leader added that the party brought independence to this country and cannot be silent when the whole wealth of the country is going to a few individuals.

"People like Adani are stealing the wealth of this country, particularly SBI, seaports, airports, power projects, mines, and others. We will fight for the people," he alleged. (ANI)

