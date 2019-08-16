Representative Image
Hyderabad: Student returning from I-Day function dies in road accident

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:53 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Class 9 student was killed and his friend was injured when a car hit them here at Langer House on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place when the duo was returning home after attending Independence Day celebrations at their school.
The deceased was identified as Ayan (16).
According to Langer House police, both the students were crossing the road when an SUV car rammed into them. In the accident the duo sustained critical injuries following which they were rushed to the local hospital for medical aid.
Doctors declared Ayan brought dead while his friend is currently undergoing treatment.
The deceased's body was shifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem.
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

