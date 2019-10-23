Hyderabad: Surge in demand of fancy earthen pots in markets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): As only a few days are left for the festival of lights Diwali, demands of fancy earthen pots have increased in the city.

A large number of people in Hyderabad city are preferably buying environment-friendly earthen pots instead of plastic-made items to decorate their houses as the festival is around the corner.

In Hyderabad this year, traders have introduced fancy clay items in the market which is also drawing people's attention.

Laxman Lal, who sells various items made from clay at his shop in Himayatnagar says that people are more and more demanding clay items.

"I sell items made from clay at my shop. People are buying fancy clay items like jars, bottle and pots. In Pooja, only clay items are used and people should avoid using plastic items," he said.

These clay-made items are also affordable which is one of the reasons why there is increased demand for earthen pots, lamps etc.

"We celebrate Diwali at a grand scale. There are a lot of varieties of clay items. These items are also disposable. Prices of clay items are also reasonable," Meena, a local resident said.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers and exchange sweets. (ANI)

