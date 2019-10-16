Hyderabad: Techie suffering from bipolar disorder commits suicide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A man working at a leading IT company committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building in Gachibowli here, police said.

The victim, identified as P Raghuram, was suffering from Bipolar disorder from the past 13 years and took the extreme step on Monday.

The Hyderabad police said that Raghuram worked in Infosys and was married from the past eight years to Sridevi (32), who also worked in the same company. Hours before his death, the victim called up his wife and informed her that he was out for tea with his friends. The news of her husband's death reached Sridevi shortly afterwards.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Gachibowli police station.

Raghuram, who was under medication for his illness, had his bed-ridden father suffering from the same mental disorder. (ANI)

