Hyderabad teenager held for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 12 : A 19-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after taking her to a secluded room on the pretext of celebrating his birthday.

A complaint regarding this was registered with Narayanguda police station following which the accused was nabbed.

According to the victim's father, his daughter did not return home after going out with one of her friends on the night of December 29 and only came back the next morning.

Upon questioning, she did not reveal anything to her parents and was sent to Bharosa centre for counselling.

She later informed that her friend Rohit, aged 19 years took her to a room on the pretext of celebrating his birthday and sexually assaulted her, officials said.

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The accused was sent to judicial remand after the arrest.

