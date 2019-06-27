Lalita, Telugu serial actress who went missing
Lalita, Telugu serial actress who went missing

Hyderabad: Telugu serial actress goes missing, parents file complaint

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:40 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Parents of a Telugu television actress have filed a missing person report for their daughter at the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station here.
The actress, identified as Lalita, was staying in a hostel in SR Nagar area. Her mobile became unreachable from June 17 which made her parents suspicious.
"Lalita used to stay in a hostel in SR Nagar area since the last one year. She was an actress in Telugu serials. Her parents who are based in Anantapur district were trying to contact her since June 17 but her phone was not reachable. They got suspicious and came over to Hyderabad seeking her, upon coming over to the hostel they got to know she had moved out almost two months ago," officials at the SR Nagar police station said on Wednesday.
Lalita's parents then reached the police station and lodged a complaint.
The police have registered a missing person case and are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:19 IST

Rajasthan: Man arrested with fake MBBS degree in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested a man with a fake MBBS degree in Sikar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:18 IST

UP: Woman's body found in hotel room in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A woman's body was found from a hotel room on Wednesday evening in Varanasi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 09:05 IST

Activists extend helping hand to kin of Jharkhand lynching victim

Kharsawanand (Jharkhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Social activists have come forward to provide assistance to the kin of Tabrez Ansari, who died Sunday after allegedly being lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:25 IST

UP: Man allegedly rapes his 15-yr-old daughter in Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his fifteen-year-old daughter, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:28 IST

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Administrator of the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, Ram Tirth, said an excavation in the Sulaymaniyah region of Iraq has revealed 4200-year-old murals with images believed to be that of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:17 IST

Kolkata: Madrasa teacher alleges being beaten, thrown out of...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Madrasa teacher, Hafij Mohammed Shahrukh Halder alleged he was beaten and thrown out from a train for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:14 IST

New Delhi: Boy, 21, drowns in swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): State police have registered a case regarding the death of a 21-year-old boy due to drowning in a swimming pool at BK-II in Shalimar Bagh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:14 IST

Nalanda: Child dies due to fever, family alleges Encephalitis...

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): Amidst the rising death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, the death of a two and a half year old child in Nalanda due to high fever has created a stir here. The District Development Officer, Rajeev Ranjan, however, said they were waiting for the post m

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:04 IST

Village stay programme: Kumaraswamy stays at a government school...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stayed at a government school in Karegudda here as a part of his village stay program.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:56 IST

Pandharpur Wari procession reaches Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Pandharpur Wari processions, the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in honour of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, reached Pune with 'palkhi' of the two renowned saints.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:52 IST

UP: Strict action against prisoners brandishing weapons in...

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): After a video of prisoners brandishing guns in the Unnao District Jail premises went viral, Jail Superintendent AK Singh said a report had been submitted and strict action will be taken in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 05:45 IST

Hyderabad: Auto driver stabbed to death, accused arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, an auto driver was stabbed to death at an auto stand near Panjagutta police station here.

Read More
iocl