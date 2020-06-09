Hyderabad temple management seeks support from govt and people to follow guidelines properly

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): As all the religious places have reopened post lockdown across the country following the government's guidelines, temple management has sought support from government to help them follow the instructions properly to prevent the infection of COVID-19.

The temple priest, M Vedavyas said that the temple management is adhering to the government's guidelines as much as it can but the temple needs support from the state government for sanitizers and masks for the people in the temple.

"Due to the lockdown period, every temple was closed. After the relaxations, we have opened the temple but we need support from people by maintaining social distance. We are providing sanitizer and we need more of that. We need support from government and any other people to provide sanitizer to follow COVID-19 guidelines," M Vedavyas told ANI.

"We all need to pray to God for the protection from this pandemic. As of now, we are maintaining physical hygiene, social distance and all the guidelines given by the government. We are asking the devotees to use masks and we have drawn circles on the floor to maintain social distance while taking Prasadam. We need support from others to main the same guidelines even in future," added M Vedavyas. (ANI)

