Hyderabad: Three arrested in theft case, Gold worth lakhs recovered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested in a theft case related to stealing gold jewellery worth lakhs in Hyderabad, the police informed on Wednesday.

The police on Monday received a complaint from a person named Varun Doshi about a box containing gold jewellery of about 81 tulas kept in a steel box, going missing in Hyderguda on Friday.

The family members suspected their maidservant of "stealing" the box.

During the investigation, the Naranyanguda Crime team questioned the suspected maidservant and also checked the CCTV footage of the house, the crime scene as well as the route leading to the latter.

The police zeroed down on one person who was seen carrying that cylindrical-shaped steel box on his shoulder, which matched the description of the complainant. The person was matching the description of the suspected maid servant's husband.

The police also analysed the call data records (CDR) of the suspected maidservant and her husband with their call timings which also matched with the CCTV footage timings.



After thorough interrogation, the suspects admitted their guilt and confessed their crimes.

The accused had told her husband and her mother that the gold items have been kept in one steel container box in the store room, after which they planned to steal the jewellery.

On Saturday, when the complainant and his parents were having a rest, the accused stole the jewellery box and kept it outside the entrance of the main door. She also informed her husband who was waiting nearby. After which, the husband came and took away the jewellery box.

After receiving the complaint, the Investigation team acted swiftly and recovered the entire stolen property within three hours of receiving the complaint.

The accused were brought to the Police Station and arrested in the above case and are being produced before the court.

The police recovered the whole stolen property intact, ie, 81 tulas of gold jewellery consisting of 15 gold coins weighing 50 grams each, three gold coins weighing five grams each, two gold coins weighing two grams each, one silver coin, one pearl chain necklace with American diamond pendant, four pearl bangles, one pearl bracelet, two earrings weighing about 15 grams, one gold and pearl necklace with two earrings, one gram beat chain with two earnings and one chain with rubies.

The accused have been identified Sunitha, Suresh and Shobha hail from Karnataka and have been living in Hyderabad for the last 10 years. While, Sunitha has been working as a maidservant at the complainant's house for the last 10 hours, whereas, Suresh is running a tiffin centre on Pushcart at Old City. The two accused were planning to permanently move from Hyderabad after committing the theft, the police said. (ANI)

