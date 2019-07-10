Hyderabad: Three minors arrested in ragging case of classmate

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): The police on Tuesday arrested three minors in connection with ragging case after a minor allegedly attempted suicide.

"24 hours after a suicide attempt of a minor which was foiled by Saroornagar police, the police arrested three minors on Tuesday who were involved in this," said Srinivas Reddy, Inspector of Police Saroornagar.

"All the juveniles are in the age group of 14 to 15 and are classmates of the victim. We have sent them to juvenile court," he added.

On Monday, a 14-year old boy attempted suicide by hanging after three minors bullied him and demanded a sum of Rs 1000 from him in the class. (ANI)

