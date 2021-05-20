Hyderabad traffic cop wins hearts after video of him offering food to poor goes viral

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): A traffic constable in Hyderabad, Mahesh Kumar has won the hearts of netizens and received a lot of appreciation from both the police department as well as the public after a video of him went viral, where he was seen offering his lunch box to two children on the streets.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Kumar, said, "At that time, they needed food even more than I did. Due to the Covid-induced lockdown, it was difficult for them to get food. I felt their pain as I also have a daughter."

According to Kumar, many poor people are not able to get food amid the lockdown.

Describing the events which took place on the day his video was recorded, Kumar said, "On May 17, when I was on my night patrolling duty near Somajiguda, I came across two children sitting with their father. Upon questioning, their father said that they were in search of food as they were very hungry. Moved by the fact that both the children were sitting on empty stomachs, I immediately offered my lunch box to them."



This entire incident has been recorded by his colleague Sudheer which he later shared in his WhatsApp groups from where it got viral.

Sudheer said, "As soon as Mahesh was serving his food to both the children, I felt like this moment must be captured. I shared the video on WhatsApp groups so that other people and cops do the needful whenever they come across needy people."

However, Sudheer said that he did not expect that his video would be shared extensively and become viral.

Meanwhile, both the cops appealed to people to come forward and help those who are in need of help, especially in times like this when everything is shut down due to the pandemic.

As the video went viral, Mahesh received a lot of appreciation from his senior police officers. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on May 18 honoured and appreciated Mahesh's humanitarian work. (ANI)

