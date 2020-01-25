Hyderabad Traffic Police conduct awareness programme to promote carpooling

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday conducted an awareness programme to promote carpooling among employees of IT companies in the city.

The programme witnessed the participation of hundreds of employees who were asked to embrace the idea of carpooling so as to curb, both traffic congestion and air pollution.

"This programme has been conducted to promote the concept of carpooling in the city. Carpooling is not just a step towards a better environment, but also reduces traffic congestion," Anil Kumar, the Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, told ANI.

"The event was not aimed at promoting any particular carpooling app, but to make people aware of the concept," he added. (ANI)

