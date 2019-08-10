Hyderabad Traffic Police create 6 km green corridor to transport live heart

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of a live heart here.

The organ was transported from Care Hospital in Banjara Hills to Care Hospital, Nampally. T

The six-kilometre journey was completed within ten minutes, 10-15 minutes earlier than in regular traffic.

The ambulance, carrying the live heart left Banjara Hills at 8:08 PM and reached Care Hospital, Namapally at 8.18 PM. (ANI)

