Hyderabad Traffic Police organises traffic awareness programme for school students

Nov 19, 2019

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a bid to inculcate road safety issues and spread awareness about the traffic rules among the school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a traffic awareness programme at the St Paul's High School, Hyderguda here.
Hyderabad Traffic Police has visited 231 schools and 1,15,884 children have been covered under traffic awareness campaign till now.
Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City was the Chief Guest of the event and she addressed the gathering of about 1,000 students at St. Paul's High School.
"Children are the future of India and they should develop a sense of responsibility for the growth of society. Children should work hard, reach new milestones. Every citizen is a policeman and students should insist on their parents to follow traffic rules like wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, wearing a seat belt while driving a car and following traffic discipline," said Kumar.
CP Hyderabad requested all the school teachers and principals to educate the children about road safety and the value of life as the children are the future of our country.
He requested the school management in the Hyderabad City and surrounding urban areas to deploy one woman attendant or helper in the school bus and van ferrying school children.
"This is to avoid any misconduct with school children. This practice of deploying women staff in the school buses and van is already in vogue in many Western and developed countries. This good practice shall also be followed in Hyderabad City as it is fast developing as a global city," Kumar added.
He requested the press persons and electronic media to spread this message across the country for the safety and security of our school children.

Further, Kumar added that Hyderabad Traffic Police will be addressing a letter to all the school managements in the city to start deploying women staff in the vehicles carrying school children.

While addressing the students, Anil Kumar, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), Hyderabad City, said that minors driving is a life-threatening offence to self as well as to others.
"The students should take an oath that they will not drive a vehicle until they turn 18-year-old and they will always wear a seat belt while driving a car and also insist their parents and elders to wear a helmet and seatbelt while driving and also not to violate traffic rules," said Anil.
He further said that children are the 'Traffic Ambassadors' who can compel their parents and elders to follow traffic rules for their own safety.
"The traffic rules are meant for the public for their safety and each and every citizen must follow traffic rules. During this year Hyderabad Traffic Police has visited 231 schools and 1,15,884 children have been covered under traffic awareness campaign by Hyderabad Traffic Police," said Anil.
Seven children of the St.Paul's School also spoke about Traffic Rules and Road Safety and they were rewarded by Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. (ANI)

