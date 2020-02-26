Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for ambulance carrying heart

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Hyderabad traffic police facilitated non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying a heart here on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, once again Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organ (Heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ," said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City.

"At 6.22 pm the Hyderabad Traffic Police provided green-channel for the transportation of the organ from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Care Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad," Kumar said.

He said, "The distance between Yashoda Hospital to Care Hospital is 8 KMs which was covered in 10 minutes. The medical team carrying the organ left at 06.22 pm from Yashoda Hospital reached Care Hospital, at 06.32 pm." (ANI)

