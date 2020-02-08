Hyderabad traffic police to introduce sound meters at traffic signals to curb noise pollution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): In its bid to reduce the noise pollution, the Hyderabad Traffic Police is mulling to install sound measurement meters at the traffic signals, which will automatically increase the waiting time at a red light if the decibel levels of honking exceed the set limits.

"Hyderabad Traffic Police has already written to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner regarding the installation of sound measurement meters at the important junctures of the city where there is a lot of noise pollution," Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told ANI.

"We are in touch with the Mumbai traffic police who have already installed similar meters on pilot basis," he added.

He also said that public opinion is also important regarding the initiative. (ANI)

