Hyderabad train collision: Driver of MMTS train rescued

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): After conducting an eight-hour-long rescue operation, the driver of Falaknuma-bound MMTS train, which collided with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express, was successfully rescued on Monday.

Lingampalli-Falaknuma and Hundry Express collided near the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad today morning.

"The driver of MMTS train was stuck in the cabin after the collision and that led to a massive rescue operation for about eight hours. We have successfully rescued the driver with the help of the authorities. He has not suffered any injuries," said Shakeel Ahmed, Senior PRO, South-Central Railways.

"The incident occurred today at around 10.30 am when the Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided with the Kurnool-City Secunderabad Hundry Express. In the incident at least 12 people were injured and they were immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment. No casualties have been reported in the incident," he added.

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh, the trains via Kacheguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared. (ANI)

