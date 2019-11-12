Hyderabad train collision: Operations underway to rescue driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Operations are underway to rescue the driver of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train, which collided with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kacheguda railway station today.

Reportedly the driver is still stuck inside the train. Three coaches of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of the Kurnool-City Secunderabad Hundry Express were derailed, following the collision of the two trains near Kacheguda Station earlier today.

"A Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided into Handry Express near Kacheguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," said South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh.

He said that the trains via Kacheguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared.

Singh said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to human error and further investigation has been ordered into the matter. (ANI)

