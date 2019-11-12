Operations carried out to rescue to driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train (Photo/ANI)
Operations carried out to rescue to driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad train collision: Operations underway to rescue driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:27 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Operations are underway to rescue the driver of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train, which collided with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kacheguda railway station today.
Reportedly the driver is still stuck inside the train. Three coaches of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of the Kurnool-City Secunderabad Hundry Express were derailed, following the collision of the two trains near Kacheguda Station earlier today.
"A Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided into Handry Express near Kacheguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," said South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh.
He said that the trains via Kacheguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared.
Singh said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to human error and further investigation has been ordered into the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:57 IST

Guru Nanak Dev JI's teachings are still relevant today: Nirmala...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and said that his teachings are simple and relevant even today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:56 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation polls: BJP president Nalin Kumar...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As the Mangaluru City Corporation polls are underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel cast his vote at Ward No 26 situated in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:55 IST

1,000 birds found dead around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

Dudu (Rajasthan) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Around thousand birds were found dead under mysterious circumstances around the Sambhar Lake in the Dudu district near Jaipur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More
iocl